On Wednesday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Yan Gomes At The Plate (2022)

  • Gomes hit .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
  • Gomes picked up at least one hit 43 times last year in 86 games played (50.0%), including multiple hits on 18 occasions (20.9%).
  • Including the 86 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in seven of them (8.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Gomes picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his 86 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 9.3% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He crossed home plate in 20 of his 86 games a season ago (23.3%), with more than one run scored three times (3.5%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 41
.244 AVG .225
.280 OBP .242
.363 SLG .366
10 XBH 10
3 HR 5
17 RBI 14
26/5 K/BB 21/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
44 GP 42
22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (50.0%)
7 (15.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (26.2%)
9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.2%)
3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.5%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (23.8%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Greene (0-0) starts for the Reds, his second of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
