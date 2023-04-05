On Wednesday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Hunter Greene TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Yan Gomes At The Plate (2022)

Gomes hit .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.

Gomes picked up at least one hit 43 times last year in 86 games played (50.0%), including multiple hits on 18 occasions (20.9%).

Including the 86 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in seven of them (8.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Gomes picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his 86 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 9.3% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He crossed home plate in 20 of his 86 games a season ago (23.3%), with more than one run scored three times (3.5%).

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 41 .244 AVG .225 .280 OBP .242 .363 SLG .366 10 XBH 10 3 HR 5 17 RBI 14 26/5 K/BB 21/3 0 SB 2 Home Away 44 GP 42 22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (50.0%) 7 (15.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (26.2%) 9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.2%) 3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.5%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (23.8%)

