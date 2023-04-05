Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yan Gomes At The Plate (2022)
- Gomes hit .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
- Gomes picked up at least one hit 43 times last year in 86 games played (50.0%), including multiple hits on 18 occasions (20.9%).
- Including the 86 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in seven of them (8.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his 86 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 9.3% of those contests (eight). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He crossed home plate in 20 of his 86 games a season ago (23.3%), with more than one run scored three times (3.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.244
|AVG
|.225
|.280
|OBP
|.242
|.363
|SLG
|.366
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|14
|26/5
|K/BB
|21/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|22 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (50.0%)
|7 (15.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (26.2%)
|9 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (26.2%)
|3 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (9.5%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (23.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Greene (0-0) starts for the Reds, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when the righty went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.