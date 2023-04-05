When the (2-2) match up with the (2-3) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, April 5 at 2:10 PM ET, Logan Webb will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 12).

The White Sox are -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Giants (+115). The game's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (0-0, 1.42 ERA) vs Webb - SF (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Giants game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (-140) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $17.14 back.

White Sox vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox were favorites in 106 games last season and won 55 (51.9%) of those contests.

The White Sox had a record of 34-34, a 50% win rate, when they were favored by -140 or more by bookmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox averaged one home run per home game last season (77 total at home).

Chicago averaged 2.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .383 at home.

The Giants were victorious in 18, or 30.5%, of the 59 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Giants came away with a win nine times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

San Francisco hit 97 home runs on the road last season (1.2 per game).

The Giants averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .387 on the road.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

