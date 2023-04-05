Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs and Tucker Barnhart, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Wednesday at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Reds.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate (2022)
- Barnhart hit .221 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.
- Barnhart had a base hit in 45 out of 94 games last year (47.9%), with more than one hit in 13 of them (13.8%).
- He hit a home run once out of 94 games a year ago, going deep in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 13.8% of his games a year ago (13 of 94), Barnhart drove home a run. In three of those games (3.2%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He crossed home in 15 of 94 games a year ago (16.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.205
|AVG
|.237
|.288
|OBP
|.285
|.281
|SLG
|.252
|9
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|7
|42/17
|K/BB
|32/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|23 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (48.9%)
|6 (12.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.6%)
|9 (18.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (13.3%)
|1 (2.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (16.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (11.1%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Reds had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Greene (0-0) starts for the Reds, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.