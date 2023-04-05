Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Trey Mancini (on the back of going 1-for-5 with three RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 12:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with ) against the Reds.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Trey Mancini At The Plate (2022)
- Mancini hit .239 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 55 walks.
- Mancini got a hit in 89 of 151 games last season, with multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He hit a home run in 11.3% of his games last season (151 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Mancini picked up an RBI in 47 games last season out 151 (31.1%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (7.3%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He scored in 49 of 151 games last year (32.5%), including seven multi-run games (4.6%).
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|70
|.259
|AVG
|.219
|.329
|OBP
|.313
|.414
|SLG
|.367
|21
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|8
|35
|RBI
|28
|66/26
|K/BB
|69/29
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|75
|45 (59.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|44 (58.7%)
|21 (27.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (12.0%)
|28 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (28.0%)
|10 (13.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (9.3%)
|25 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (29.3%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Greene (0-0) pitches for the Reds to make his second start this season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
