After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Giants Starter: Logan Webb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tim Anderson At The Plate (2022)

  • Anderson hit .301 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 57 of 79 games last year (72.2%) Anderson had at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (41.8%) he picked up more than one.
  • He went yard in six games a year ago (out of 79 opportunities, 7.6%), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 18 of 79 games last year (22.8%), Anderson drove in a run, and five of those games (6.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • He crossed home plate in 40 of his 79 games a season ago (50.6%), with two or more runs scored nine times (11.4%).

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 35
.306 AVG .296
.342 OBP .340
.383 SLG .408
10 XBH 9
2 HR 4
12 RBI 13
27/8 K/BB 28/7
6 SB 7
44 GP 35
31 (70.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (74.3%)
19 (43.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (40.0%)
22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (51.4%)
2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%)
9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (25.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combined to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Giants will send Webb (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the righty threw six innings against the New York Yankees, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 6.00 ERA ranks 76th, 1.000 WHIP ranks 40th, and 18 K/9 ranks first.
