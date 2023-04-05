After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Logan Webb) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Tim Anderson At The Plate (2022)

Anderson hit .301 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.

In 57 of 79 games last year (72.2%) Anderson had at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (41.8%) he picked up more than one.

He went yard in six games a year ago (out of 79 opportunities, 7.6%), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his chances at the plate.

In 18 of 79 games last year (22.8%), Anderson drove in a run, and five of those games (6.3%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He crossed home plate in 40 of his 79 games a season ago (50.6%), with two or more runs scored nine times (11.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 44 GP 35 .306 AVG .296 .342 OBP .340 .383 SLG .408 10 XBH 9 2 HR 4 12 RBI 13 27/8 K/BB 28/7 6 SB 7 Home Away 44 GP 35 31 (70.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (74.3%) 19 (43.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (40.0%) 22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (51.4%) 2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%) 9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (25.7%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)