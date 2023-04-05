After going 3-for-6 with a double in his most recent game, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Hunter Greene) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-6 with a double) against the Reds.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nico Hoerner At The Plate (2022)

Hoerner hit .281 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualifying batters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 26th, his on-base percentage ranked 56th, and he was 80th in the league in slugging.

Hoerner picked up a base hit in 87 of 135 games last year (64.4%), with multiple hits in 33 of those games (24.4%).

He went yard in 7.4% of his games in 2022 (10 of 135), including 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner picked up an RBI in 36 games last year out 135 (26.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

In 47 of 135 games last season (34.8%) he scored a run, and in 11 of those games (8.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 67 GP 66 .318 AVG .244 .359 OBP .306 .444 SLG .376 18 XBH 19 4 HR 6 32 RBI 23 23/12 K/BB 34/20 12 SB 8 Home Away 68 GP 67 46 (67.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (61.2%) 21 (30.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.9%) 23 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.8%) 4 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.0%) 20 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (23.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)