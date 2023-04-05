After going 3-for-6 with a double in his most recent game, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Hunter Greene) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate (2022)

  • Hoerner hit .281 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks.
  • Among qualifying batters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 26th, his on-base percentage ranked 56th, and he was 80th in the league in slugging.
  • Hoerner picked up a base hit in 87 of 135 games last year (64.4%), with multiple hits in 33 of those games (24.4%).
  • He went yard in 7.4% of his games in 2022 (10 of 135), including 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hoerner picked up an RBI in 36 games last year out 135 (26.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 47 of 135 games last season (34.8%) he scored a run, and in 11 of those games (8.1%) he scored two or more runs.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
67 GP 66
.318 AVG .244
.359 OBP .306
.444 SLG .376
18 XBH 19
4 HR 6
32 RBI 23
23/12 K/BB 34/20
12 SB 8
68 GP 67
46 (67.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (61.2%)
21 (30.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.9%)
23 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.8%)
4 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.0%)
20 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (23.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to allow 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Greene (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Reds, his second this season.
  • The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
