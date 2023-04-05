Elvis Andrus -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on April 5 at 2:10 PM ET.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Logan Webb TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate (2022)

Andrus hit .249 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.

Andrus picked up a hit in 63.1% of his games last year (94 of 149), with multiple hits in 33 of them (22.1%).

In 17 of 149 games last year, he went yard (11.4%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 22.1% of his 149 games a year ago, Andrus picked up an RBI (33 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (12.1%), and three or more RBIs in six games.

In 36.2% of his games last season (54 of 149), he touched home plate at least one time, and in 10 (6.7%) he scored two or more runs.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 79 .250 AVG .247 .302 OBP .305 .373 SLG .430 22 XBH 27 4 HR 13 23 RBI 35 34/16 K/BB 58/23 6 SB 12 Home Away 70 GP 79 42 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.8%) 18 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (19.0%) 19 (27.1%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.3%) 4 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (16.5%) 13 (18.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.3%)

