Wednesday's contest at Great American Ball Park has the Cincinnati Reds (3-2) matching up with the Chicago Cubs (2-3) at 12:35 PM (on April 5). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Reds, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Reds will give the nod to Hunter Greene versus the Cubs and Marcus Stroman.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 12:35 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 6, Cubs 4.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs were victorious in 50, or 45.5%, of the 110 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, Chicago came away with a win 47 times in 105 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cubs have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Last season Chicago scored the 22nd-most runs in baseball (657 total, 4.1 per game).

The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.01).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cubs Schedule