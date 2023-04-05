After going 3-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

12:35 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Hunter Greene TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate (2022)

Bellinger hit .208 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks.

Bellinger got a hit in 49.7% of his 147 games last season, with more than one hit in 18.4% of them.

He hit a long ball in 11.6% of his games last year (17 of 147), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.

Bellinger drove in a run in 43 of 147 games last season (29.3%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those games (12.2%).

He scored a run in 40.8% of his 147 games last year, with two or more runs in 6.1% of those games (nine).

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 72 GP 70 .238 AVG .181 .293 OBP .237 .477 SLG .306 31 XBH 18 12 HR 7 41 RBI 27 65/20 K/BB 85/18 7 SB 7 Home Away 76 GP 71 41 (53.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (45.1%) 14 (18.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.3%) 30 (39.5%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (42.3%) 11 (14.5%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.5%) 26 (34.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 17 (23.9%)

