The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom, who went 1-for-4 last time out, battle Luis Cessa and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate (2022)

  • Wisdom hit .205 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 54 walks.
  • Wisdom got a base hit in 71 out of 134 games last season (53.0%), with at least two hits in 23 of those games (17.2%).
  • He homered in 17.9% of his games in 2022 (24 of 134), including 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 30.6% of his 134 games a year ago, Wisdom drove in a run (41 times). He also had 15 games with multiple RBIs (11.2%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He touched home plate in 40.3% of his 134 games last season, with more than one run in 9.7% of those games (13).

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 67
.191 AVG .218
.282 OBP .313
.391 SLG .457
21 XBH 32
12 HR 13
31 RBI 35
87/26 K/BB 96/28
3 SB 5
66 GP 68
32 (48.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (57.4%)
10 (15.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.1%)
23 (34.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (45.6%)
11 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (19.1%)
19 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (32.4%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
  • Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
  • Cessa will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • The 30-year-old righty started and threw five innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Last season he finished with a 4.57 ERA and a 1.289 WHIP over his 46 games, compiling a 4-4 record.
