Eric Hosmer -- 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luis Cessa on the hill, on April 4 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI) against the Reds.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate (2022)

  • Hosmer hit .268 with 19 doubles, eight home runs and 42 walks.
  • Hosmer got a hit in 70 of 104 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 26 of those games.
  • He homered in eight of 104 games in 2022 (7.7%), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Hosmer drove in a run in 30 games last season out 104 (28.8%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 30.8% of his 104 games last season, he scored a run (32 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.8%).

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
50 GP 53
.278 AVG .260
.325 OBP .357
.389 SLG .375
12 XBH 15
4 HR 4
14 RBI 30
35/13 K/BB 29/29
0 SB 0
50 GP 54
34 (68.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (66.7%)
12 (24.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (25.9%)
13 (26.0%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (35.2%)
4 (8.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.4%)
11 (22.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (35.2%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Cessa will start for the Reds, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went five innings against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Over his 46 appearances last season he finished with a 4.57 ERA and a 1.289 WHIP, compiling a 4-4 record.
