Cubs vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Tuesday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (1-3) against the Cincinnati Reds (3-1) at Great American Ball Park should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-2 in favor of the Cubs, who is heavily favored by our model. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 4.
The Cubs will give the nod to Hayden Wesneski against the Reds and Luis Cessa.
Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH
Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Reds 2.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs entered a game as favorites 51 times last season and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.
- Last season, Chicago won 15 of its 30 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.
- With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Chicago managed to score 657 runs (4.1 per game) last season.
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Brewers
|W 4-0
|Marcus Stroman vs Corbin Burnes
|April 1
|Brewers
|L 3-1
|Justin Steele vs Brandon Woodruff
|April 2
|Brewers
|L 9-5
|Jameson Taillon vs Eric Lauer
|April 3
|@ Reds
|L 7-6
|Drew Smyly vs Connor Overton
|April 4
|@ Reds
|-
|Hayden Wesneski vs Luis Cessa
|April 5
|@ Reds
|-
|Marcus Stroman vs Hunter Greene
|April 7
|Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Nathan Eovaldi
|April 8
|Rangers
|-
|TBA vs Martín Pérez
|April 9
|Rangers
|-
|Drew Smyly vs Jon Gray
|April 10
|Mariners
|-
|TBA vs Luis Castillo
