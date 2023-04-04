Tuesday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (1-3) against the Cincinnati Reds (3-1) at Great American Ball Park should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-2 in favor of the Cubs, who is heavily favored by our model. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on April 4.

The Cubs will give the nod to Hayden Wesneski against the Reds and Luis Cessa.

Cubs vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Cubs vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Reds 2.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs entered a game as favorites 51 times last season and won 23, or 45.1%, of those games.

Last season, Chicago won 15 of its 30 games, or 50%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

With a middle-of-the-pack offense, Chicago managed to score 657 runs (4.1 per game) last season.

The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule