Yan Gomes Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Yan Gomes (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Overton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Brewers.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Reds Starter: Connor Overton
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yan Gomes At The Plate (2022)
- Gomes hit .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
- Gomes picked up a base hit in 43 of 86 games last year (50.0%), with multiple hits in 18 of them (20.9%).
- He homered in seven games a year ago (out of 86 opportunities, 8.1%), going deep in 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Gomes drove in a run in 22 of 86 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He came around to score in 20 of his 86 games a season ago (23.3%), with two or more runs scored three times (3.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|41
|.244
|AVG
|.225
|.280
|OBP
|.242
|.363
|SLG
|.366
|10
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|14
|26/5
|K/BB
|21/3
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|42
|22 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (50.0%)
|7 (15.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (26.2%)
|9 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (26.2%)
|3 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (9.5%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (23.8%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Overton will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 29-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Chicago Cubs.
- Last season he finished with a 2.73 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP over his six games, compiling a 1-0 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.