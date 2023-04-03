Wild vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Wild (44-23-9, fourth in the Western Conference) and the Vegas Golden Knights (47-22-7, first), square off on Monday, April 3 at 8:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM in a battle between two of the conference's top-ranked squads.
Wild vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-135)
|Golden Knights (+115)
|5.5
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won 35 of their 52 games when favored on the moneyline this season (67.3%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -135 or shorter, Minnesota has a 25-10 record (winning 71.4% of its games).
- The Wild have a 57.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Minnesota's 76 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals 37 times.
Wild vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|222 (24th)
|Goals
|249 (13th)
|200 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|214 (10th)
|50 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|40 (25th)
|45 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (9th)
Wild Advanced Stats
- Five of Minnesota's last 10 games hit the over.
- The average amount of goals in the Wild's past 10 games is 0.3 more than the over/under of 5.5 set for this game.
- During their last 10 games, the Wild have scored 1.7 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Wild are ranked 24th in the league with 222 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.
- The Wild have given up the third-fewest goals in league action this season, 200 (2.6 per game).
- Their goal differential (+22) ranks them 12th in the league.
