The NCAA Tournament finale will be a matchup between the UConn Huskies (30-8) and the San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) on Monday at NRG Stadium, starting at 9:20 PM.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. San Diego State matchup in this article.

UConn vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: CBS

UConn vs. San Diego State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

UConn vs. San Diego State Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 26-10-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, 20 out of the Huskies' 36 games have gone over the point total.

San Diego State has put together a 19-17-1 ATS record so far this season.

In the Aztecs' 37 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: -130

-130 UConn's national championship odds (-130) place it best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only fourth-best.

Oddsmakers have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the start of the season to -130. Among all teams in the country, that is the 55th-biggest change.

The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its -130 moneyline odds, is 56.5%.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +750

+750 The Aztecs were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +750, which is the 57th-biggest change in the country.

San Diego State has an 11.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

