On Monday, Tucker Barnhart (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Overton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Connor Overton

Connor Overton TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Tucker Barnhart At The Plate (2022)

Barnhart hit .221 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.

Barnhart got a hit in 47.9% of his 94 games last season, with more than one hit in 13.8% of those contests.

He homered once out of 94 games a year ago, going deep in 0.3% of his plate appearances.

In 13.8% of his games a year ago (13 of 94), Barnhart drove home a run. In three of those games (3.2%) he recorded two or more RBIs.

In 15 of 94 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 45 .205 AVG .237 .288 OBP .285 .281 SLG .252 9 XBH 2 1 HR 0 9 RBI 7 42/17 K/BB 32/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 49 GP 45 23 (46.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 22 (48.9%) 6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (15.6%) 9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (13.3%) 1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (11.1%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)