The Chicago Cubs and Trey Mancini, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Connor Overton and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Reds Starter: Connor Overton
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trey Mancini At The Plate (2022)

  • Mancini hit .239 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 55 walks.
  • Mancini got a hit in 58.9% of his 151 games last season, with at least two hits in 19.9% of those contests.
  • He hit a home run in 17 games a year ago (out of 151 opportunities, 11.3%), going deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Mancini picked up an RBI in 31.1% of his games last year (47 of 151), with two or more RBIs in 11 of those contests (7.3%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He scored a run in 32.5% of his games last year (49 of 151), with more than one run on seven occasions (4.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 70
.259 AVG .219
.329 OBP .313
.414 SLG .367
21 XBH 21
10 HR 8
35 RBI 28
66/26 K/BB 69/29
0 SB 0
Home Away
76 GP 75
45 (59.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (58.7%)
21 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (12.0%)
28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (28.0%)
10 (13.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.3%)
25 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Reds pitching staff was eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranked 28th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combined to give up 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Overton makes his first start of the season for the Reds.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • In six games last season he put together a 1-0 record and had a 2.73 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.