After going 2-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs take on the Cincinnati Reds (who will start Connor Overton) at 6:40 PM ET on Monday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Brewers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Reds Starter: Connor Overton

Connor Overton TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate (2022)

Hoerner hit .281 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 56th and he was 80th in slugging.

In 87 of 135 games last season (64.4%) Hoerner had at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (24.4%) he picked up more than one.

He homered in 7.4% of his games last season (135 in all), going deep in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 36 of 135 games last year (26.7%), Hoerner picked up an RBI, and 15 of those games (11.1%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in four contests.

He came around to score in 34.8% of his games last season (47 of 135), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (8.1%).

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 67 GP 66 .318 AVG .244 .359 OBP .306 .444 SLG .376 18 XBH 19 4 HR 6 32 RBI 23 23/12 K/BB 34/20 12 SB 8 Home Away 68 GP 67 46 (67.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (61.2%) 21 (30.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.9%) 23 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.8%) 4 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.0%) 20 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (23.9%)

Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)