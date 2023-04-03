On Monday, Gavin Sheets (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the San Francisco Giants, whose starting pitcher will be Anthony DeSclafani. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate (2022)

  • Sheets hit .241 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Sheets picked up at least one hit 64 times last year in 124 games played (51.6%), including multiple hits on 23 occasions (18.5%).
  • In 14 of 124 games last year, he hit a long ball (11.3%). He went deep in 3.7% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 22.6% of his games a year ago (28 of 124), Sheets drove home a run. In 17 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in six contests.
  • He scored a run in 32 of 124 games last year (25.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
62 GP 60
.276 AVG .208
.346 OBP .243
.562 SLG .266
25 XBH 9
14 HR 1
36 RBI 17
41/18 K/BB 45/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
64 GP 60
37 (57.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (45.0%)
12 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.3%)
22 (34.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (16.7%)
13 (20.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.7%)
19 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (15.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Giants pitching staff was 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Giants surrendered the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • DeSclafani will make his first start of the season for the Giants.
  • When he last appeared on Sunday, June 26, the 32-year-old right-hander started the game and went 2 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds.
  • Last season he finished with a 0-2 record, a 6.63 ERA and a 2 WHIP over his five games.
