Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Giants - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Elvis Andrus -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the San Francisco Giants, with Anthony DeSclafani on the hill, on April 3 at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate (2022)
- Andrus hit .249 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
- In 63.1% of his 149 games last season, Andrus had a hit. He also had 33 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In 17 of 149 games last year, he hit a home run (11.4%). He went deep in 2.9% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Andrus picked up an RBI in 33 games last year out of 149 (22.1%), including multiple RBIs in 12.1% of those games (18 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..
- He scored in 36.2% of his 149 games last season, with two or more runs in 6.7% of those games (10).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|79
|.250
|AVG
|.247
|.302
|OBP
|.305
|.373
|SLG
|.430
|22
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|23
|RBI
|35
|34/16
|K/BB
|58/23
|6
|SB
|12
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|79
|42 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (65.8%)
|18 (25.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (19.0%)
|19 (27.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (44.3%)
|4 (5.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (16.5%)
|13 (18.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (25.3%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Giants had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
- Giants pitchers combined to give up the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
- DeSclafani takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Giants.
- The 32-year-old righty started and threw 2 2/3 innings when he last appeared Sunday, June 26 against the Cincinnati Reds.
- Over his five appearances last season he finished with a 6.63 ERA and a 2 WHIP, compiling a 0-2 record.
