Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Reds - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Cody Bellinger (on the back of going 0-for-4 with an RBI) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Connor Overton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Connor Overton
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate (2022)
- Bellinger hit .208 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks.
- Bellinger got a hit in 49.7% of his 147 games last season, with at least two hits in 18.4% of those contests.
- He went yard in 17 of 147 games in 2022 (11.6%), including 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bellinger drove in a run in 43 games last year out of 147 (29.3%), including multiple RBIs in 12.2% of those games (18 times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..
- He scored a run in 40.8% of his games last season (60 of 147), with more than one run on nine occasions (6.1%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|70
|.238
|AVG
|.181
|.293
|OBP
|.237
|.477
|SLG
|.306
|31
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|7
|41
|RBI
|27
|65/20
|K/BB
|85/18
|7
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|71
|41 (53.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (45.1%)
|14 (18.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.3%)
|30 (39.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|30 (42.3%)
|11 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (8.5%)
|26 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (23.9%)
Reds Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Reds pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds had the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.86).
- Reds pitchers combined to surrender 213 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (second-most in the league).
- Overton will make his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The 29-year-old righty came out of the bullpen and threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings when he last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Chicago Cubs.
- In his six appearances last season he finished with a 2.73 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP, putting together a 1-0 record.
