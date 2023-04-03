The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Anthony DeSclafani and the San Francisco Giants at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday at 3:10 PM ET.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)

  • Vaughn racked up 138 hits with a .271 batting average.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 40th, his on-base percentage ranked 76th, and he was 61st in the league in slugging.
  • In 66.4% of his games last year (89 of 134), Vaughn got a base hit, and in 33 of those games (24.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a long ball in 17 of 134 games in 2022 (12.7%), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 46 of 134 games last year (34.3%), Vaughn picked up an RBI, and 19 of those games (14.2%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in six contests.
  • In 39.6% of his 134 games last season, he scored a run (53 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.2%).

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 68
.233 AVG .307
.276 OBP .364
.368 SLG .490
21 XBH 25
6 HR 11
27 RBI 49
48/12 K/BB 48/19
0 SB 0
Home Away
65 GP 69
41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (69.6%)
13 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%)
22 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (44.9%)
6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.9%)
13 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (47.8%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in the big leagues.
  • The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Giants gave up the fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 0.8 per game).
  • DeSclafani starts for the first time this season for the Giants.
  • The 32-year-old right-hander started and threw 2 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Sunday, June 26 against the Cincinnati Reds.
  • In five games last season he compiled a 0-2 record and had a 6.63 ERA and a 2 WHIP.
