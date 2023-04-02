Yan Gomes -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the mound, on April 2 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Brewers.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Yan Gomes At The Plate (2022)

  • Gomes hit .235 with 12 doubles, eight home runs and eight walks.
  • Gomes picked up a hit in 50.0% of his games last year (43 of 86), with multiple hits in 18 of those games (20.9%).
  • Including the 86 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in seven of them (8.1%), leaving the ballpark in 2.7% of his trips to home plate.
  • Gomes picked up an RBI in 22 games last season out of 86 (25.6%), including multiple RBIs in 9.3% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on one occasion..
  • In 23.3% of his games last year (20 of 86), he scored at least one run, and in three (3.5%) he scored more than once.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 41
.244 AVG .225
.280 OBP .242
.363 SLG .366
10 XBH 10
3 HR 5
17 RBI 14
26/5 K/BB 21/3
0 SB 2
Home Away
44 GP 42
22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (50.0%)
7 (15.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (26.2%)
9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (26.2%)
3 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (9.5%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (23.8%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Brewers pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers gave up 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
  • Lauer starts for the first time this season for the Brewers.
  • The 27-year-old southpaw started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Tuesday, Oct. 4 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • Last season he put together an 11-7 record, a 3.69 ERA and a 1.223 WHIP over his 29 games.
