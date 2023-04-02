Yordan Alvarez will lead the charge for the Houston Astros (2-1) on Sunday, April 2, when they take on Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox (1-2) in an early-season game at Minute Maid Park at 2:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Astros as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog White Sox +140 moneyline odds. The total is 8.5 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Garcia - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros entered a game as favorites 149 times last season and won 103, or 69.1%, of those games.

Last season, the Astros won 56 of their 82 games, or 68.3%, when favored by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros averaged 1.4 homers per home game last season (116 total at home).

Houston had a .448 slugging percentage and averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game at home.

The White Sox won in 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the White Sox came away with a win six times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

Chicago averaged 0.9 homers per game when playing on the road last season (72 total in road contests).

The White Sox averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .391 away from home.

White Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210) Tim Anderson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+275) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+300) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

