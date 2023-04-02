After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Eric Lauer) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trey Mancini At The Plate (2022)

Mancini hit .239 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 55 walks.

Mancini picked up a hit in 58.9% of his games last year (89 of 151), with more than one hit in 30 of them (19.9%).

In 17 of 151 games last year, he homered (11.3%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 31.1% of his games a year ago (47 of 151), Mancini drove home a run. In 11 of those games (7.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.

He touched home plate in 32.5% of his 151 games last year, with more than one run in 4.6% of those games (seven).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 70 .259 AVG .219 .329 OBP .313 .414 SLG .367 21 XBH 21 10 HR 8 35 RBI 28 66/26 K/BB 69/29 0 SB 0 Home Away 76 GP 75 45 (59.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (58.7%) 21 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (12.0%) 28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (28.0%) 10 (13.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.3%) 25 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)