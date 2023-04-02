After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Trey Mancini and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Eric Lauer) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trey Mancini? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trey Mancini At The Plate (2022)

  • Mancini hit .239 with 23 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 55 walks.
  • Mancini picked up a hit in 58.9% of his games last year (89 of 151), with more than one hit in 30 of them (19.9%).
  • In 17 of 151 games last year, he homered (11.3%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • In 31.1% of his games a year ago (47 of 151), Mancini drove home a run. In 11 of those games (7.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
  • He touched home plate in 32.5% of his 151 games last year, with more than one run in 4.6% of those games (seven).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 70
.259 AVG .219
.329 OBP .313
.414 SLG .367
21 XBH 21
10 HR 8
35 RBI 28
66/26 K/BB 69/29
0 SB 0
Home Away
76 GP 75
45 (59.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 44 (58.7%)
21 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (12.0%)
28 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (28.0%)
10 (13.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (9.3%)
25 (32.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combined to allow 190 total home runs last year (1.2 per game). That ranked 25th in baseball.
  • Lauer will start for the Brewers, his first this season.
  • When he last appeared on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 27-year-old left-hander started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • In his 29 appearances last season he finished with a 3.69 ERA and a 1.223 WHIP, putting together an 11-7 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.