The Portland Trail Blazers (32-45) are heavy underdogs (+16.5) as they try to end a five-game losing streak when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-39) at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs on BSNX and ROOT Sports NW.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: BSNX and ROOT Sports NW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -16.5 -

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

A total of 36 of Minnesota's 77 games with a set total have hit the over (46.8%).

The Timberwolves have gone 35-42-0 ATS this season.

This season, Minnesota has been favored 33 times and won 17, or 51.5%, of those games.

Minnesota has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2000.

The implied probability of a win from the Timberwolves, based on the moneyline, is 95.2%.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Trail Blazers Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 0 0% 115.6 229 116 232.6 231.3 Trail Blazers 0 0% 113.4 229 116.6 232.6 229.4

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves are 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.

Six of Timberwolves' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Minnesota has a worse record against the spread when playing at home (16-22-0) than it does in away games (19-20-0).

The Timberwolves put up only one fewer point per game (115.6) than the Trail Blazers give up (116.6).

Minnesota has a 21-12 record against the spread and a 21-12 record overall when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Trail Blazers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 35-42 0-0 36-42 Trail Blazers 35-42 0-0 38-39

Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Timberwolves Trail Blazers 115.6 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 21-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 20-6 21-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 21-5 116 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 19-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-11 23-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 22-11

