Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Patrick Wisdom (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Eric Lauer. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate (2022)
- Wisdom hit .205 with 28 doubles, 25 home runs and 54 walks.
- Wisdom reached base via a hit in 71 of 134 games last season (53.0%), including multiple hits in 17.2% of those games (23 of them).
- He hit a home run in 24 of 134 games in 2022 (17.9%), including 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Wisdom picked up an RBI in 30.6% of his 134 games last season, with more than one RBI in 11.2% of those contests (15). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
- He came around to score in 40.3% of his games last year (54 of 134), with two or more runs on 13 occasions (9.7%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|67
|.191
|AVG
|.218
|.282
|OBP
|.313
|.391
|SLG
|.457
|21
|XBH
|32
|12
|HR
|13
|31
|RBI
|35
|87/26
|K/BB
|96/28
|3
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|32 (48.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (57.4%)
|10 (15.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.1%)
|23 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (45.6%)
|11 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (19.1%)
|19 (28.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|22 (32.4%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to allow 190 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (25th in baseball).
- Lauer will start for the Brewers, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 27-year-old left-hander, started and went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Over his 29 appearances last season he finished with an 11-7 record, had a 3.69 ERA, and a 1.223 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.