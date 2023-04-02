Nico Hoerner -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on April 2 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nico Hoerner At The Plate (2022)

  • Hoerner hit .281 with 22 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 32 walks.
  • He ranked 26th in batting average, 56th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play last season.
  • In 87 of 135 games last year (64.4%) Hoerner got at least one hit, and in 33 of those contests (24.4%) he picked up more than one.
  • Including the 135 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 10 of them (7.4%), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to home plate.
  • Hoerner drove in a run in 36 games last year out 135 (26.7%), including 15 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He came around to score 47 times in 135 games (34.8%) last season, including 11 occasions when he scored more than once (8.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
67 GP 66
.318 AVG .244
.359 OBP .306
.444 SLG .376
18 XBH 19
4 HR 6
32 RBI 23
23/12 K/BB 34/20
12 SB 8
Home Away
68 GP 67
46 (67.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (61.2%)
21 (30.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (17.9%)
23 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.8%)
4 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.0%)
20 (29.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (23.9%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Brewers' 3.85 team ERA ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combined to surrender 190 total home runs last year (1.2 per game). That ranked 25th in baseball.
  • Lauer starts for the first time this season for the Brewers.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 27-year-old southpaw started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.69 ERA and a 1.223 WHIP over his 29 games, compiling an 11-7 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.