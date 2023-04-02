After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Nick Madrigal and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Eric Lauer) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Nick Madrigal At The Plate (2022)

  • Madrigal hit .249 with seven doubles and 14 walks.
  • Madrigal got a hit in 52.5% of his 59 games last year, with multiple hits in 27.1% of them.
  • Including all 59 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
  • In six of 59 games last season, Madrigal drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • In 27.1% of his 59 games last season, he scored (16 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.1%).

Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
35 GP 24
17 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (58.3%)
9 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (29.2%)
10 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (11.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (8.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranked third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Brewers surrendered 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
  • Lauer will take the mound to start for the Brewers, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, Oct. 4, the 27-year-old left-hander, started and went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
  • Last season he finished with a 3.69 ERA and a 1.223 WHIP over his 29 games, compiling an 11-7 record.
