Jaden McDaniels Player Prop Bets: Timberwolves vs. Trail Blazers - April 2
Jaden McDaniels will hope to make a difference for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET, versus the Portland Trail Blazers.
Let's break down McDaniels' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.
Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|12.2
|16.1
|Rebounds
|4.5
|3.9
|4.0
|Assists
|--
|1.9
|1.4
|PRA
|20.5
|18
|21.5
|PR
|18.5
|16.1
|20.1
|3PM
|1.5
|1.3
|1.8
Looking to bet on one or more of Jaden McDaniels' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Trail Blazers
- This season, Jaden McDaniels has made 4.7 shots per game, which adds up to 10.6% of his team's total makes.
- McDaniels is averaging 3.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- McDaniels' Timberwolves average 104.1 possessions per game, fourth-highest among NBA teams, while the Trail Blazers are one of the league's slowest with 100.9 possessions per contest.
- Conceding 116.6 points per game, the Trail Blazers are the 21st-ranked team in the league on defense.
- On the glass, the Trail Blazers are ranked 11th in the NBA, conceding 42.7 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers have conceded 26.6 per game, 28th in the NBA.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Trail Blazers are 15th in the NBA, giving up 12.4 makes per game.
Jaden McDaniels vs. the Trail Blazers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|1/4/2023
|28
|8
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|12/12/2022
|28
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|12/10/2022
|29
|9
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add McDaniels or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.