Sunday's contest features the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) and the LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) squaring off at American Airlines Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 76-73 victory for Iowa according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on April 2.

In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Hawkeyes claimed a 77-73 win against South Carolina.

Iowa vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ABC

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Iowa vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 75, LSU 74

Iowa Schedule Analysis

When the Hawkeyes took down the South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 1 in the AP's Top 25) on March 31 by a score of 77-73, it was their best win of the season so far.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 14-6 (.700%) -- tied for the third-most wins.

Iowa has eight wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

77-73 over South Carolina (No. 1/AP Poll) on March 31

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iowa Performance Insights