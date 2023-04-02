Iowa vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament National Championship
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Sunday's contest features the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) and the LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) squaring off at American Airlines Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 76-73 victory for Iowa according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on April 2.
In their most recent matchup on Friday, the Hawkeyes claimed a 77-73 win against South Carolina.
Iowa vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Iowa vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 75, LSU 74
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- When the Hawkeyes took down the South Carolina Gamecocks (No. 1 in the AP's Top 25) on March 31 by a score of 77-73, it was their best win of the season so far.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hawkeyes are 14-6 (.700%) -- tied for the third-most wins.
- Iowa has eight wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-73 over South Carolina (No. 1/AP Poll) on March 31
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes have a +606 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.4 points per game. They're putting up 87.3 points per game to rank first in college basketball and are allowing 70.9 per outing to rank 318th in college basketball.
- Iowa's offense has been more effective in Big Ten games this year, putting up 89.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 87.3 PPG.
- The Hawkeyes are averaging 89.4 points per game this season in home games, which is 3.5 more points than they're averaging in away games (85.9).
- In 2022-23, Iowa is surrendering 65.0 points per game at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 78.5.
- The Hawkeyes have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 84.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.6 points fewer than the 87.3 they've scored this year.
