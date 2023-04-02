Iowa vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament National Championship
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game at American Airlines Center has the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) going head to head against the LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) at 3:30 PM ET (on April 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 76-73 victory for Iowa, so it should be a competitive matchup.
In their most recent game on Friday, the Hawkeyes secured a 77-73 win over South Carolina.
Iowa vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
Iowa vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 75, LSU 74
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Hawkeyes took down the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks, 77-73, on March 31.
- The Hawkeyes have 14 wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
- Iowa has eight wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-73 over South Carolina (No. 1/AP Poll) on March 31
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes are outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game with a +606 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) and allow 70.9 per outing (318th in college basketball).
- Iowa's offense has been more effective in Big Ten games this year, tallying 89.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 87.3 PPG.
- The Hawkeyes are averaging 89.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 85.9 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Iowa is ceding 65.0 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 78.5.
- The Hawkeyes have been racking up 84.7 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 87.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.