Sunday's game at American Airlines Center has the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) going head to head against the LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) at 3:30 PM ET (on April 2). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 76-73 victory for Iowa, so it should be a competitive matchup.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Hawkeyes secured a 77-73 win over South Carolina.

Iowa vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ABC

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Iowa vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 75, LSU 74

Iowa Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Hawkeyes took down the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks, 77-73, on March 31.

The Hawkeyes have 14 wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Iowa has eight wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

77-73 over South Carolina (No. 1/AP Poll) on March 31

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iowa Performance Insights