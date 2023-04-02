Sunday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) against the LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) at American Airlines Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-73 in favor of Iowa. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on April 2.

Their last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Friday 77-73 against South Carolina.

Iowa vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ABC

Iowa vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 75, LSU 74

Iowa Schedule Analysis

On March 31, the Hawkeyes claimed their signature win of the season, a 77-73 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks, who rank No. 1 in the AP's Top 25.

The Hawkeyes have 14 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

77-73 over South Carolina (No. 1/AP Poll) on March 31

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

Iowa Performance Insights