Iowa vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament National Championship
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Sunday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) against the LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) at American Airlines Center is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-73 in favor of Iowa. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on April 2.
Their last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Friday 77-73 against South Carolina.
Iowa vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Iowa vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 75, LSU 74
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- On March 31, the Hawkeyes claimed their signature win of the season, a 77-73 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks, who rank No. 1 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Hawkeyes have 14 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-73 over South Carolina (No. 1/AP Poll) on March 31
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes' +606 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 70.9 per outing (318th in college basketball).
- Iowa is scoring 89.2 points per game this season in conference games, which is 1.9 more points per game than its season average (87.3).
- The Hawkeyes are putting up 89.4 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 85.9 points per contest.
- Iowa is surrendering 65.0 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 13.5 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (78.5).
- The Hawkeyes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, scoring 85.0 points a contest compared to the 87.3 they've averaged this year.
