After going 3-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Eric Lauer) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Brewers.

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dansby Swanson At The Plate (2022)

Swanson collected 177 total hits while slugging .447.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action last season, he ranked 33rd in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage, and 49th in slugging.

Swanson got a hit in 68.1% of his 166 games last season, with multiple hits in 30.1% of those games.

He hit a long ball in 14.5% of his games last year (24 of 166), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Swanson picked up an RBI in 57 of 166 games last year (34.3%), with more than one RBI in 26 of those games (15.7%).

He scored a run in 48.8% of his 166 games last season, with two or more runs in 11.4% of those games (19).

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 81 GP 81 .304 AVG .251 .362 OBP .298 .492 SLG .405 29 XBH 29 14 HR 11 52 RBI 44 84/28 K/BB 98/21 12 SB 6 Home Away 83 GP 83 59 (71.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%) 26 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (28.9%) 44 (53.0%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%) 13 (15.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (13.3%) 32 (38.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (30.1%)

