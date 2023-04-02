Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Vaughn -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the hill, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)
- Vaughn racked up 138 hits with a .271 batting average.
- Among qualified batters in MLB last season, he ranked 40th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
- Vaughn picked up a base hit in 89 of 134 games last season (66.4%), with multiple hits in 33 of those games (24.6%).
- He hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games last year (17 of 134), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn drove in a run in 46 games last year out of 134 (34.3%), including multiple RBIs in 14.2% of those games (19 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..
- He scored a run in 53 of his 134 games a year ago (39.6%), with two or more runs scored seven times (5.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|68
|.233
|AVG
|.307
|.276
|OBP
|.364
|.368
|SLG
|.490
|21
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|11
|27
|RBI
|49
|48/12
|K/BB
|48/19
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|69
|41 (63.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|48 (69.6%)
|13 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (29.0%)
|22 (33.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|31 (44.9%)
|6 (9.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|11 (15.9%)
|13 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (47.8%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
- Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Garcia will start for the Astros, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty pitched in relief and threw two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 29 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Over his 28 appearances last season he put together a 15-8 record, had a 3.72 ERA, and a 1.131 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.