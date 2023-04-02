Andrew Vaughn -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the Houston Astros, with Luis Garcia on the hill, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Astros Starter: Luis Garcia
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)

  • Vaughn racked up 138 hits with a .271 batting average.
  • Among qualified batters in MLB last season, he ranked 40th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.
  • Vaughn picked up a base hit in 89 of 134 games last season (66.4%), with multiple hits in 33 of those games (24.6%).
  • He hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games last year (17 of 134), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Vaughn drove in a run in 46 games last year out of 134 (34.3%), including multiple RBIs in 14.2% of those games (19 times) and three or more RBIs on six occasions..
  • He scored a run in 53 of his 134 games a year ago (39.6%), with two or more runs scored seven times (5.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 68
.233 AVG .307
.276 OBP .364
.368 SLG .490
21 XBH 25
6 HR 11
27 RBI 49
48/12 K/BB 48/19
0 SB 0
Home Away
65 GP 69
41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (69.6%)
13 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%)
22 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (44.9%)
6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.9%)
13 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (47.8%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.89).
  • Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Garcia will start for the Astros, his first of the season.
  • The 26-year-old righty pitched in relief and threw two-thirds of an inning when he last appeared on Saturday, Oct. 29 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Over his 28 appearances last season he put together a 15-8 record, had a 3.72 ERA, and a 1.131 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.