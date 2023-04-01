The Vegas Golden Knights (46-22-7, first in the Western Conference) and the Minnesota Wild (44-22-9, second in conference), square off on Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-115) Wild (-105) 6

Wild Betting Insights

This season the Wild have been an underdog 17 times, and won six, or 35.3%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 6-11 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this outing implies a 51.2% chance of victory for the Wild.

Minnesota has played 37 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Wild vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 245 (13th) Goals 221 (23rd) 213 (10th) Goals Allowed 196 (3rd) 40 (24th) Power Play Goals 50 (15th) 40 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 45 (12th)

Wild Advanced Stats

Minnesota has gone over the total in six of its past 10 outings.

The Wild have averaged a total of 5.8 goals in their last 10 games, 0.2 less than this matchup's total of 6.

In the last 10 games, Wild's games average 10.6 goals, 2.8 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (221 total goals, 3.0 per game).

The Wild's 196 total goals given up (2.6 per game) are the third-fewest in the league.

Their 11th-ranked goal differential is +25.

