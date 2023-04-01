The Vegas Golden Knights (46-22-7, first place in Western Conference) will host the Minnesota Wild (44-22-9, second) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, in a clash of the top two squads in the conference.

ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI will show this Golden Knights versus Wild matchup.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSN, and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wild vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/9/2023 Wild Golden Knights 5-1 VEG

Wild Stats & Trends

  • The Wild have one of the best defenses in the league, conceding 196 total goals (2.6 per game), third in the league.
  • The Wild have 221 goals this season (3.0 per game), 23rd in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Wild are 7-1-2 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 28 goals (2.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 4.2 goals-per-game average (42 total) during that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40%
Mats Zuccarello 73 22 43 65 40 40 38.2%
Joel Eriksson Ek 75 23 35 58 14 42 49%
Matthew Boldy 75 28 29 57 37 48 57.3%
Marcus Johansson 74 16 24 40 29 27 42.6%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights have allowed 213 total goals (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in NHL play.
  • The Golden Knights rank 13th in the league with 245 goals scored (3.3 per game).
  • In the past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 4.1 goals per game (41 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 62 27 33 60 50 45 45.8%
Chandler Stephenson 75 13 44 57 28 57 58.3%
Jonathan Marchessault 69 26 28 54 23 36 38.5%
Reilly Smith 72 24 27 51 36 26 57.1%
William Karlsson 75 14 35 49 29 41 55.5%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.