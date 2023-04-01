The Chicago White Sox (1-1) will look to Elvis Andrus for a spark when they visit the Houston Astros (1-1) in an early-season contest at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, April 1. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -135, while the underdog White Sox have +110 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for the contest.

White Sox vs. Astros Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Jose Urquidy - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Lucas Giolito - CHW (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Astros Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros were favorites in 149 games last season and won 103 (69.1%) of those contests.

The Astros had a record of 88-37, a 70.4% win rate, when they were favored by -135 or more by sportsbooks last season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros hit 116 homers at home last season (1.4 per game).

Houston averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .448 at home.

The White Sox came away with 24 wins in the 54 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the White Sox came away with a win 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

Chicago averaged 0.9 homers per game when playing on the road last season (72 total in road outings).

The White Sox averaged 2.8 extra-base hits per game while slugging .391 away from home.

White Sox vs. Astros Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+200) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+260) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+200) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 13th 2nd

