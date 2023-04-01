How to Watch the White Sox vs. Astros Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox play the Houston Astros on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. Jose Urquidy will be on the mound for Houston, with first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox hit 149 homers last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
- The White Sox ranked 18th in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.
- Chicago's .256 batting average was among the best in baseball, ranking fourth in MLB.
- Chicago ranked 19th in the majors with 686 total runs scored last season.
- The White Sox had the 18th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.310).
- Chicago struck out nine batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox pitched to a 3.96 last season, which ranked 16th in baseball.
- Chicago pitchers had a 1.288 WHIP last season, 18th in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- The White Sox will send out Lucas Giolito for his first start of the season.
- The last time the 28-year-old pitched was on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Minnesota Twins. The righty threw seven innings as the starter in that matchup.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Astros
|W 3-2
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Framber Valdez
|3/31/2023
|Astros
|L 6-3
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Cristian Javier
|4/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Jose Urquidy
|4/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Mike Clevinger
|Luis Garcia
|4/3/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|-
|4/5/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|-
|4/6/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|-
|4/7/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|-
