White Sox vs. Astros Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Houston Astros (1-1) against the Chicago White Sox (1-1) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 4-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 2:10 PM on April 1.
The Astros will give the nod to Jose Urquidy versus the White Sox and Lucas Giolito.
White Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
White Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Astros 4, White Sox 3.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Astros
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox were victorious in 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.
- Last season, Chicago came away with a win 15 times in 36 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the White Sox have a 47.6% chance of pulling out a win.
- Last season Chicago scored the 19th-most runs in baseball (686 total, 4.2 per game).
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.96).
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Astros
|W 3-2
|Dylan Cease vs Framber Valdez
|March 31
|@ Astros
|L 6-3
|Lance Lynn vs Cristian Javier
|April 1
|@ Astros
|-
|Lucas Giolito vs Jose Urquidy
|April 2
|@ Astros
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Luis Garcia
|April 3
|Giants
|-
|Michael Kopech vs TBA
|April 5
|Giants
|-
|Dylan Cease vs TBA
|April 6
|Giants
|-
|Lance Lynn vs TBA
|April 7
|@ Pirates
|-
|TBA vs TBA
