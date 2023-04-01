The Chicago White Sox and Tim Anderson, who went 2-for-4 last time out, battle Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Astros.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Tim Anderson At The Plate (2022)

  • Anderson hit .301 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
  • Anderson picked up at least one hit 57 times last season in 79 games played (72.2%), including multiple hits on 33 occasions (41.8%).
  • Including the 79 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went yard in six of them (7.6%), homering in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 18 of 79 games last year (22.8%), Anderson picked up an RBI, and five of those games (6.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • In 50.6% of his games last season (40 of 79), he scored at least a run, and in nine (11.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 35
.306 AVG .296
.342 OBP .340
.383 SLG .408
10 XBH 9
2 HR 4
12 RBI 13
27/8 K/BB 28/7
6 SB 7
44 GP 35
31 (70.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (74.3%)
19 (43.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (40.0%)
22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 18 (51.4%)
2 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (11.4%)
9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (25.7%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
  • Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Urquidy makes his first start of the season for the Astros.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the 27-year-old righty, came out of the bullpen and went three scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • He ranked 35th in ERA (3.94), 29th in WHIP (1.168), and 37th in K/9 (7.3) among qualified pitchers in MLB play last season.
