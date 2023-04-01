Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nick Madrigal is back in the lineup for the Chicago Cubs and will face Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers April 1 at 2:20 PM ET.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Madrigal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Madrigal At The Plate (2022)
- Madrigal hit .249 with seven doubles and 14 walks.
- Madrigal picked up a hit in 52.5% of his games last season (31 of 59), with at least two hits in 16 of those contests (27.1%).
- He did not hit a home run last year in the 59 games he logged a plate appearance in.
- Madrigal picked up an RBI in six of 59 games last season (10.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He scored a run in 16 of 59 games last year, with multiple runs in three of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|24
|.250
|AVG
|.247
|.311
|OBP
|.298
|.268
|SLG
|.299
|2
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|5
|RBI
|2
|14/9
|K/BB
|13/5
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|24
|17 (48.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (58.3%)
|9 (25.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|10 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (11.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (8.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Brewers pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combined to give up 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (25th in the league).
- Woodruff starts for the first time this season for the Brewers.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared on Monday, Oct. 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In 27 games last season he put together a 13-4 record and had a 3.05 ERA and a 1.063 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.