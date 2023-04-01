The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, battle Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Brandon Woodruff TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Ian Happ At The Plate (2022)

Happ had a .346 OBP and batted .271.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play last year, he ranked 40th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Happ picked up a base hit in 102 of 158 games last season (64.6%), with at least two hits in 43 of them (27.2%).

He hit a long ball in 15 of 158 games in 2022 (9.5%), including 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Happ drove in a run in 32.3% of his 158 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 9.5% of those contests (15). He drove in three or more runs in three games.

In 36.1% of his 158 games last season, he scored (57 times). He had 13 games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.2%).

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 78 GP 80 .308 AVG .236 .385 OBP .308 .467 SLG .414 31 XBH 30 6 HR 11 32 RBI 40 66/32 K/BB 83/30 2 SB 7 Home Away 78 GP 80 54 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (60.0%) 24 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (23.8%) 30 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (33.8%) 6 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (11.3%) 26 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (31.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)