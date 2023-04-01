Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Ian Happ, who went 1-for-2 last time in action, battle Brandon Woodruff and the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Brewers.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Ian Happ At The Plate (2022)
- Happ had a .346 OBP and batted .271.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play last year, he ranked 40th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
- Happ picked up a base hit in 102 of 158 games last season (64.6%), with at least two hits in 43 of them (27.2%).
- He hit a long ball in 15 of 158 games in 2022 (9.5%), including 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Happ drove in a run in 32.3% of his 158 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 9.5% of those contests (15). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- In 36.1% of his 158 games last season, he scored (57 times). He had 13 games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.2%).
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|80
|.308
|AVG
|.236
|.385
|OBP
|.308
|.467
|SLG
|.414
|31
|XBH
|30
|6
|HR
|11
|32
|RBI
|40
|66/32
|K/BB
|83/30
|2
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|80
|54 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|48 (60.0%)
|24 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (23.8%)
|30 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (33.8%)
|6 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|9 (11.3%)
|26 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (31.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Brewers had a 3.85 team ERA that ranked 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Brewers allowed 190 total home runs last season (1.2 per game) to rank 25th in baseball.
- Woodruff will start for the Brewers, his first this season.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- In his 27 appearances last season he put together a 13-4 record, had a 3.05 ERA, and a 1.063 WHIP.
