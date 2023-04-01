Elvis Andrus -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on April 1 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate (2022)

  • Andrus hit .249 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
  • Andrus got a hit in 94 of 149 games last season, with multiple hits in 33 of those games.
  • He went yard in 11.4% of his games in 2022 (17 of 149), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 22.1% of his games a season ago (33 of 149), Andrus picked up an RBI. In 18 of those games (12.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in six contests.
  • In 36.2% of his 149 games last season, he scored a run (54 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.7%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
69 GP 79
.250 AVG .247
.302 OBP .305
.373 SLG .430
22 XBH 27
4 HR 13
23 RBI 35
34/16 K/BB 58/23
6 SB 12
Home Away
70 GP 79
42 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.8%)
18 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (19.0%)
19 (27.1%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.3%)
4 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (16.5%)
13 (18.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Urquidy will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
  • The 27-year-old right-hander pitched in relief and threw three scoreless innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Nov. 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last season he ranked 35th in ERA (3.94), 29th in WHIP (1.168), and 37th in K/9 (7.3) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
