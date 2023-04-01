Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Elvis Andrus -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the mound, on April 1 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate (2022)
- Andrus hit .249 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
- Andrus got a hit in 94 of 149 games last season, with multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- He went yard in 11.4% of his games in 2022 (17 of 149), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.1% of his games a season ago (33 of 149), Andrus picked up an RBI. In 18 of those games (12.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in six contests.
- In 36.2% of his 149 games last season, he scored a run (54 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.7%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|79
|.250
|AVG
|.247
|.302
|OBP
|.305
|.373
|SLG
|.430
|22
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|23
|RBI
|35
|34/16
|K/BB
|58/23
|6
|SB
|12
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|79
|42 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (65.8%)
|18 (25.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (19.0%)
|19 (27.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (44.3%)
|4 (5.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (16.5%)
|13 (18.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (25.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Astros pitching staff was third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Urquidy will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander pitched in relief and threw three scoreless innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Nov. 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last season he ranked 35th in ERA (3.94), 29th in WHIP (1.168), and 37th in K/9 (7.3) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
