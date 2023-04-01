Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Eloy Jimenez -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on April 1 at 2:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Astros.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)
- Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.
- Jimenez had a hit 59 times last season in 84 games (70.2%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.8%).
- Including the 84 games he played in last season, he homered in 16 of them (19.0%), going deep in 4.9% of his trips to home plate.
- Jimenez drove in a run in 33 of 84 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 13 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
- He scored a run in 42.9% of his games last season (36 of 84), with two or more runs on four occasions (4.8%).
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|40
|.315
|AVG
|.274
|.384
|OBP
|.331
|.541
|SLG
|.459
|15
|XBH
|13
|9
|HR
|7
|30
|RBI
|24
|34/16
|K/BB
|38/12
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|33 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (65.0%)
|10 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (25.0%)
|21 (47.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (37.5%)
|9 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (17.5%)
|19 (43.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (35.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Urquidy makes his first start of the season for the Astros.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the 27-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went three scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He ranked 35th in ERA (3.94), 29th in WHIP (1.168), and 37th in K/9 (7.3) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last year.
