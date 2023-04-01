Eloy Jimenez -- 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Jose Urquidy on the hill, on April 1 at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Astros.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Jose Urquidy
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)

  • Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.
  • Jimenez had a hit 59 times last season in 84 games (70.2%), including 20 multi-hit games (23.8%).
  • Including the 84 games he played in last season, he homered in 16 of them (19.0%), going deep in 4.9% of his trips to home plate.
  • Jimenez drove in a run in 33 of 84 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 13 of them. He drove in three or more runs in seven games.
  • He scored a run in 42.9% of his games last season (36 of 84), with two or more runs on four occasions (4.8%).

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
43 GP 40
.315 AVG .274
.384 OBP .331
.541 SLG .459
15 XBH 13
9 HR 7
30 RBI 24
34/16 K/BB 38/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
44 GP 40
33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (65.0%)
10 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (25.0%)
21 (47.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (37.5%)
9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%)
19 (43.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (35.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Urquidy makes his first start of the season for the Astros.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the 27-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went three scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • He ranked 35th in ERA (3.94), 29th in WHIP (1.168), and 37th in K/9 (7.3) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last year.
