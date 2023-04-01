Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field. Justin Steele will be on the mound for Chicago, with first pitch at 2:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' 159 home runs ranked 17th in Major League Baseball.

The Cubs ranked 19th in the majors with a .386 team slugging percentage.

Chicago had a team batting average of .238 last season, which ranked 18th among MLB teams.

Chicago ranked 22nd in the majors with 657 total runs scored last season.

The Cubs had an OBP of .311 last season, which ranked 17th in MLB.

Chicago struck out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

Cubs pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.01 last year, which ranked 20th in MLB.

Chicago pitchers had a 1.305 WHIP last season, 22nd in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Steele has been named the starter for the Cubs and will make his first start this season.

The last time the 27-year-old lefty pitched was on Saturday, Aug. 27, throwing 5 1/3 innings as the starter against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Brewers W 4-0 Home Marcus Stroman Corbin Burnes 4/1/2023 Brewers - Home Justin Steele Brandon Woodruff 4/2/2023 Brewers - Home Jameson Taillon Eric Lauer 4/3/2023 Reds - Away - Connor Overton 4/4/2023 Reds - Away - Luis Cessa 4/5/2023 Reds - Away - Hunter Greene 4/7/2023 Rangers - Home - -

