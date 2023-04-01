Saturday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (1-0) against the Milwaukee Brewers (0-1) at Wrigley Field should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4--0 in favor of the Cubs, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on April 1.

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff against the Cubs and Justin Steele.

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Brewers -1.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 6.5 runs

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs won in 50, or 45.5%, of the 110 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, Chicago won 40 of 92 games when listed as at least +105 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Last season Chicago had the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (657 total runs).

The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th across all league pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule