Cubs vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 1
Saturday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (1-0) against the Milwaukee Brewers (0-1) at Wrigley Field should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 4--0 in favor of the Cubs, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on April 1.
The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff against the Cubs and Justin Steele.
Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Cubs vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 5, Brewers -1.
Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 6.5 runs
Cubs Performance Insights
- The Cubs won in 50, or 45.5%, of the 110 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.
- Last year, Chicago won 40 of 92 games when listed as at least +105 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Last season Chicago had the No. 22 offense in baseball, scoring 4.1 runs per game (657 total runs).
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th across all league pitching staffs.
Cubs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Brewers
|W 4-0
|Marcus Stroman vs Corbin Burnes
|April 1
|Brewers
|-
|Justin Steele vs Brandon Woodruff
|April 2
|Brewers
|-
|Jameson Taillon vs Eric Lauer
|April 3
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs Connor Overton
|April 4
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs Luis Cessa
|April 5
|@ Reds
|-
|TBA vs Hunter Greene
|April 7
|Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
