Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Brewers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Brandon Woodruff on the hill, on April 1 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Brewers Starter: Brandon Woodruff
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate (2022)
- Bellinger hit .208 with 27 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 38 walks.
- Bellinger had a hit in 73 of 147 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- Including the 147 games he played in last season, he went deep in 17 of them (11.6%), taking the pitcher deep in 3.5% of his trips to home plate.
- In 29.3% of his games a year ago (43 of 147), Bellinger drove in a run. In 18 of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in five contests.
- He scored a run in 60 of his 147 games a season ago (40.8%), with two or more runs scored nine times (6.1%).
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|70
|.238
|AVG
|.181
|.293
|OBP
|.237
|.477
|SLG
|.306
|31
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|7
|41
|RBI
|27
|65/20
|K/BB
|85/18
|7
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|71
|41 (53.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (45.1%)
|14 (18.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (18.3%)
|30 (39.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|30 (42.3%)
|11 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (8.5%)
|26 (34.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|17 (23.9%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Brewers had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Brewers had the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Brewers pitchers combined to give up 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (25th in baseball).
- Woodruff takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Brewers.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
- Last season he finished with a 3.05 ERA and a 1.063 WHIP over his 27 games, compiling a 13-4 record.
