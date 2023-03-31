Friday's contest features the Houston Astros (0-1) and the Chicago White Sox (1-0) facing off at Minute Maid Park (on March 31) at 8:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-2 victory for the Astros.

The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier versus the White Sox and Lance Lynn.

White Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

White Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 6, White Sox 2.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox won in 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, Chicago won 11 of 27 games when listed as at least +120 on the moneyline.

The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Last season Chicago was the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (686 total).

The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

White Sox Schedule