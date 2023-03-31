The Minnesota Timberwolves (39-38) face the Los Angeles Lakers (38-38) as only 1.5-point favorites on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA. The matchup's point total is set at 232.5.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA TV, BSN, and SportsNet LA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Timberwolves -1.5 232.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

In 37 games this season, Minnesota and its opponents have gone over 232.5 combined points.

The average point total in Minnesota's outings this year is 231.6, 0.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Timberwolves have gone 35-41-0 ATS this season.

This season, Minnesota has been favored 33 times and won 17, or 51.5%, of those games.

This season, Minnesota has won 17 of its 33 games, or 51.5%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Timberwolves.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Timberwolves vs Lakers Total Facts Games Over 232.5 % of Games Over 232.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Timberwolves 37 48.1% 115.7 232.1 115.9 232.5 231.3 Lakers 38 50% 116.4 232.1 116.6 232.5 232.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

The Timberwolves have a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in their past 10 contests.

The Timberwolves have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.

In home games, Minnesota sports a worse record against the spread (16-21-0) compared to its ATS record in away games (19-20-0).

The Timberwolves score only 0.9 fewer points per game (115.7) than the Lakers give up (116.6).

Minnesota has a 21-12 record against the spread and a 21-12 record overall when putting up more than 116.6 points.

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Timberwolves and Lakers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Timberwolves 35-41 11-23 35-42 Lakers 38-38 26-25 38-38

Timberwolves vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Timberwolves Lakers 115.7 Points Scored (PG) 116.4 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 21-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-10 21-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-9 115.9 Points Allowed (PG) 116.6 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 24-18 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-14 29-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-14

